Mia Wasikowska: "I Like My Anonymity"

By Michelle Lanz

You might not recognize the pretty, blond actress with the cute pixie cut quite yet, but just wait until Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" hits theaters in March. Relative newcomer Mia Wasikowska talks to Teen Vogue about breaking into showbiz, her newfound fame and playing the iconic Alice character, opposite Johnny Depp.

On starting her acting career at age 14:

"I thought, 'Oh, what's the point? I'm much too old to start acting. Everybody who is an actor has been acting since they were 3.'"

