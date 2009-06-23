Miley Cyrus Glamour Interview
Miley Cyrus landed on the cover of the May issue of Glamour magazine, opening up about her boyfriend, her body, her celebrity role models (both Angelina AND Jen!), and being a role model herself for her kid sister. Click through for a preview of the feature, and check out the full interview at Glamour.com.
On her figure:
"One thing that bugs me is people who say, 'Miley really needs to lose some weight,' or, 'She got her boobs done.' I did start out really skinny, but you're not going to have boobs when youre 12 years old. I'm like, What are you talking about -- let me grow!"
Miley Cyrus landed on the cover of the May issue of Glamour magazine, opening up about her boyfriend, her body, her celebrity role models (both Angelina AND Jen!), and being a role model herself for her kid sister. Click through for a preview of the feature, and check out the full interview at Glamour.com.
On her figure:
"One thing that bugs me is people who say, 'Miley really needs to lose some weight,' or, 'She got her boobs done.' I did start out really skinny, but you're not going to have boobs when youre 12 years old. I'm like, What are you talking about -- let me grow!"