Miley Cyrus: "My job isn't to be a parent"

By Michelle Lanz

Miley Cyrus is preparing to leave the comforts of adolescence for the uncertainties of adulthood. She'll film the fourth and final season of "Hannah Montana" this year, and she's already completed her first non-Disney feature film, "The Last Song."

Miley opens up in the new issue of Harper's Bazaar about being a role model, shaking the teeny bopper image and finally finding herself.

On being a role model:

"People like controversy because that's what sells. My job is to be a role model, and that's what I want to do, but my job isn't to be a parent. My job isn't to tell your kids how to act or how not to act, because I'm still figuring that out for myself. So to take that away from me is a bit selfish. Your kids are going to make mistakes whether I do or not. That's just life."

