As far as most people are concerned, Miranda Kerr is the quintessential supermodel -- just don't tell her that! The Victoria's Secret alum shared her thoughts on the supermodel label while discussing Buick's pee wee football themed Super Bowl ad, in which she stars alongside NFL quarterback Cam Newton, with Wonderwall.com. The stunning entrepreneur also opened up about whether or not her 6-year-old son, Flynn, is playing pee wee football yet, why it's important for her to encourage his creativity and more. Keep reading for the highlights from our chat, and check out Miranda's Buick commercial in the video below!

Miranda Kerr on her Buick ad: "When Buick approached me and explained their creative concept and what was going to happen with the little pee wee football team … I was like, 'Wow, this is really fun.' Then I saw the cars -- the Cascada and the Encore. They're very sleek, modern cars. I just thought it would be so much fun to be a part of this. So here I am!"

Miranda Kerr on getting all dolled up on the football field: "Even though the dress appears to be sexy and whatnot, it's actually quite comfortable. We shot it with a green screen behind us, so the little pee wee football team was not there. But we were not actually on the field -- which was good because my heels did not sink into the grass. It's such a bad feeling. But they wanted me in heels to be part of the effect."

Miranda Kerr on playing the quintessential supermodel: "It's interesting. If anyone ever says, 'Oh, Miranda, what do you do?' I'm like, 'I'm a mother and I've written a couple of books and I have my own skincare line.' I'm never like, 'Oh, I'm a model!' So it's always funny to me -- that terminology of supermodels -- because if you say "supermodel," the first person who comes to my mind is Cindy Crawford or Christy Turlington. I don't necessarily put myself in that category. But I was like, 'OK, cool! If you want to refer to me as that, that's great.' It's flattering."

Miranda Kerr on transitioning from a model to an entrepreneur: "It's so funny because I've been in this industry for quite some time now, and I always saw [modeling] as a short-lived opportunity. It's a great opportunity to travel and meet interesting, creative people and experience different cultures and whatnot. But it could all end tomorrow. … I'm so grateful for all the opportunities I've had and the different cultures that I've been so blessed to experience and different creative people that I get to work with. [Modeling] is incredible, but at the same time, it's also fun to be able to have my own business. It's interesting: Because of modeling, I've been able to start my own business. It's been a really wonderful opportunity for me."

Miranda Kerr on the Super Bowl and the sports she grew up with: "I was a gymnast, and I was obsessed with being a gymnast. I also played netball and basketball and something in Australia we call touch football. The boys watch the rugby. Being a part of a team is something that's really fun -- and the Super Bowl is something that is such an iconic part of American culture. Even when I was in Australia, everyone watched the Super Bowl -- especially to see what the ads were going to be because they're always so fun and quirky and interesting. It's great to be a part of that moment in American culture."

Miranda Kerr on how she'll be spending the Super Bowl this year: "I love to cook, so I'm just trying to prepare the recipes for what I'm going to make. I was thinking maybe nachos, chips and guacamole, maybe little beef sliders, chicken fingers … I'll be hosting. It's just fun to be able to be a part of that and watch it. I cook every night every day. I love cooking. I love making food, and I especially love having people over and having dinner parties. That's one of my favorite things."

Miranda Kerr on her son Flynn's sporty side: "He's 6, so he's just kind of playing around with the basketball right now. And he loves to swim. It's just fun to watch him get his bearings and play around with the basketball and whatnot. It's very cute."

Miranda Kerr on a recent video she shared of her son painting her face: "Well, he was trying to make a butterfly, I think, on my face. He said, 'Mama, can I paint your face?' I was like, 'Sure. I gotta put some makeup on.' He was like, 'No, no, let me just paint it.' He's very creative and he loves to draw. He was like, 'Mum, sit down.' He was very much into it. It's very cute to see -- and I love encouraging that creativity within him."

Miranda Kerr on the latest with her KORA Organics skincare line: "My skincare line is launching in Sephora in May, so that's exciting. We'll be in brick and mortar stores all across America -- very exciting!"