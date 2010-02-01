Nick Jonas: "Songs were pouring out of me"

By Michelle Lanz

Nick Jonas is used to fighting off screaming tween fans alongside brother Joe and Kevin. But now that the teen heartthrob has also gone solo with his band, The Administration, the youngest Jonas is all on his own. In the new issue of Teen Vogue, on newsstands Feb. 9, Nick Jonas talks about love, Broadway and going out on his own.

On love:

"I want someone to love me for my passion for music. It's all I've ever thought about."