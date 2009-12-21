Paul Walker Suits Up For GQ

By Michelle Lanz

Paul Walker might not be winning Oscars, but the man sure looks good in a sharp, pressed business suit.

In the January issue of GQ magazine, on newsstands Dec. 22, the "Takers" star turns suit model and reminds us why we forgive him for all those "Fast Furious" movies. Click through for pics from the magazine as well as a sampling of our favorite Walker looks.

If you're going to wear a beige suit that matches your beige office walls, make sure to spice it up by pairing it with your best plaid hankie and a finely chiseled jawline.

