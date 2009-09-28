Penelope Cruz bares her soul for Vanity Fair

By Michelle Lanz

Penélope Cruz might be just 35 years old, but she is already a legendary actress both stateside and in her home country of Spain. Her talent and beauty has stolen the heart of hunky Spaniard Javier Bardem, and has caught the attention of acclaimed directors like Woody Allen and Pedro Almodovar.

In the November issue of Vanity Fair, Penélope (and some close pals) talk about her fears, inspirations and what makes her such a talented actress.