Penelope Cruz: Insecure Woman?

By Dana Flax

Of all the adjectives one could use to describe Penelope Cruz, "insecure" is not the first that comes to mind ("Spicy"? Perhaps.) Still, in this month's Interview, Penelope claims that she, like any actor, has insecurities, too ... well, in an indirect, actor-y kind of way. So tricky, that Penny! Click through to see highlights from the interview (and steamy photo shoot), then check out the rest of the article at Interview.com.

This pose might say, "I'm comfortable in my own skin," but really, she's insecure:

"It doesn't matter if you have more success or less success -- confidence is not really measured by that. I think most actors ... We are insecure, in general. I think to be an actor, you need to have an ego, but then, our ego is our worst enemy."

