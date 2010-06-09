Rihanna: 'I have such a chaotic life'

By Molly McGonigle

Known for her off-beat, catchy tunes and her highly-profiled break up from Chris Brown, Rihanna has emerged as a strong, independent woman. In the latest issue of Elle, Rihanna talks about her new album, the new man in her life, and growing up after last year.

On the album art for Rated R:

"I wanted pictures that represented strength and fearlessness but still femininity -- a strong woman who can be vulnerable. Every woman is made up of vulnerability and strength; no matter what race you are, no matter what you've been through in your life. Every woman has that strength that is undeniable, but we also have really big hearts. It's just us."