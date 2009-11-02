Robert Pattinson: Humble Heartthrob

By Dana Flax

In the cover story from the December issue of Vanity Fair, on stands Nov. 10, "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson fields questions about fame with loads (as they say in the U.K.) of charm and grace. Meanwhile, his hair stands lusciously tall with heartthrob promise in his photo shoot. Click through for highlights from the feature, then head over to VanityFair.com for the rest of their coverage.

Robert Pattinson's Vanity Fair interview: Preview

Aww, girls, he's a shy guy. Cue the hysteria!:

"I guess I'm not the type of guy cut out to do a franchise. I'm not much of a crowd person."