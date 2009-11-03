RPattz and KStew Play the Newlywed Game in Harper's Bazaar

By Melissa Hunter

Harper's Bazaar interviewed Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart for their latest issue. The pair has spent the past year being a potentially real, most definitely rumored couple, even to the point of tabloids announcing that they were engaged! ENGAGED, I tells ya!

So it was only natural that Harper's would play a Newlyweds Game of sorts with the pair. The mag interviewed the angsty twosome separately about each other. Click through to see images from the feature and what they said about each other and then check out the complete interview on Harper's Web site.

Who's more competitive?

KRISTEN: "Rob. In a very childish way, in every aspect of his life. He'll literally start talking in a different voice if he's won something. He sounds like a five-year-old."

ROB: "I'd say it was even. She said me? Really? When I really win things, it's just like..." [He then proceeds to make a noise like a five-year-old]

