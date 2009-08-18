Ryan Kwanten Would Like to Keep His Pants On

By Saryn Chorney

If you don't recognize Ryan Kwanten, then you haven't been watching "True Blood" -- and you should. For more than obvious reasons. The 32-year-old Australia native is making a name for himself on HBO's hit vampire series as Jason Stackhouse, the dimwit, sex-crazed brother of Sookie (Anna Paquin). Keep clicking through his recent GQ shoot (the magazine hits newsstands Aug. 25) and you'll understand why.