Sam: "I'm still a very boisterous young man"

By Michelle Lanz

Australia-born actor Sam Worthington has gone from homeless expat to movie star in just four short years -- no easy feat in a breakneck city like Hollywood. In April issue of Details, on newsstands March 23, Worthington talks about acting, his bad habits and how he used to live in his car.

On not growing up with dreams of becoming an actor:

"I'm not a great fan of people who say they put a sheet up in the backyard when they were 7 and entertained all the neighbors. When I was 7, I thought I was a fucking fire truck. Growing up, you tended to just go through school to get out, then figure out what you want to do in this big ball of mud."