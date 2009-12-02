SJP: "I have enormous regrets"

By Michelle Lanz

Sarah Jessica Parker wears many hats, both literally and figuratively. She's a style icon, an actress, and a spokeswoman. But above all, she's a dedicated (and really busy) mother and wife.

In the January issue of Glamour, which hits newsstands on Dec. 8, Parker talks about striving to be a good mom and how she and Matthew Broderick make their relationship work.

