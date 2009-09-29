Scarlett talks marriage and music in Glamour
Scarlett Johansson's got it all: a hot film career, a hunky husband (Ryan Reynolds) and a new album of duets with Pete Yorn. She's also been the muse of legendary director Woody Allen -- no biggie. In the November issue of Glamour (on newsstands Oct. 6), Scarlett talks about marriage, rumors and the red carpet.
On rumors about dieting and her weight:
"There was this rumor mill cranking out stories that I had lost 14 pounds -- I could never lose 14 pounds. I hate seeing these ridiculous articles where [tabloids] guess someone's weight. I can't look at somebody who is 6 feet tall and 120 pounds and say, 'I'm going to get that body.' That's just never going to happen. You have to work with what you've got."
