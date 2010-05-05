SJP: "Sometimes feelings get hurt"

By Michelle Lanz

Attention ladies, summer's fast approaching and the much-anticipated sequel to "Sex and the City" is set to hit theaters May 27. While we're sure it'll be a sparkling, fashionable and Manolo-filled time, aren't you curious about what happened behind-the-scenes? In the new issue of Marie Claire, the "Sex and the City" ladies open up about rumors of on-set drama and their fondest memories from the show/movies.

Sarah Jessica Parker on rumors about feuds on set:

"When you're on set, you're working 90-hour weeks, you're never home, you're exhausted. There are times when all of us have been sensitive, and sometimes feelings get hurt. But I don't have any regrets about how I've treated people."

