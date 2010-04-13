SJP: I do my own laundry

By Dana Flax

In the American women-dedicated May issue of Vogue, American style icon Sarah Jessica Parker tries on some fancy shmancy garb and gabs about the return of "SATC" and her new baby girls. Click through for highlights, then check out Sarah Jessica's entire Vogue shoot here.

On being a down-to-earth fashion mogul/movie star type:

"We painted our patio furniture ourselves ... I make my children's food myself. We put together their high chairs ourselves; we do a lot ourselves! We do our own grocery shopping, we go to the market ourselves, you know? I do my laundry."