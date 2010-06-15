Taylor Wanted to be 'Jacob' at any cost

By Molly McGonigle

Attention Team Jacob-ers! In the newest issue of GQ Taylor Lautner remains down to earth as he talks about living at home, beefing up, and presenting at the Oscars, all the while reminding his devoted fans why they like him so much.

On preparing to audition a second time for the role of Jacob Black:

"I'm in the gym, and I'm doing reps, and I'm reading the books, and I'm studying the character. I'm just saying to myself, 'I want this role. I love this role. I'm not gonna lose it. And I'm gonna know it better than anybody, and I'm gonna do that extra rep, because I'm gonna be Jacob Black.'"