Taylor Lautner: Rugged American Heartthrob

By Dana Flax

With all of the fan mania following Robert Pattinson no matter where his Royal Paleness goes, it's easy to construe "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner as the Jan to Pattinson's Marcia Brady. However, in October's Teen Vogue (on stands Aug. 31), Taylor proves that he's more than some work-boot-wearing, rugged American chopped liver, and is, in fact, quite the heartthrob himself. Click through to see some highlights from his interview, and then check out the full coverage on Teen Vogue's Web site.

"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner in Teen Vogue

On playing underdog. Or underwerewolf, really:

"I think the fans would love anybody who played Jacob. I'm just lucky to be the one who got the chance."