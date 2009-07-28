Taylor Momsen, the Open Book of "Gossip Girl"

In the September issue of Teen Vogue (on newsstands Aug. 4), "Gossip Girl" pixie Taylor Momsen, 16, opens up on her budding music career, how she doesn't need that college nonsense, and how she "would eat a boy [her own] age alive." Click through to see some highlights from the shoot and then click here to see exclusive content with the Constance Billard School's favorite young maneater, uh, boyeater.

Momsen's antidote to Gossip Girl's whispery rumors? Putting it all out there herself:

"I wanted to have it all done so I could say, 'Here's who I am, either you like it or you don't.' My lyrics are my diary -- you're hearing every detail on my life."