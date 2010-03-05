Taylor Swift: "I overanalyze everything"
By Michelle Lanz
In the April issue of Elle magazine, Taylor Swift opens up to about media scrutiny, fearlessness and what she thinks of Taylor Lautner.
On media scrutiny:
"I've had countless opportunities to do some really bad things. And then people start combing through everything I do trying to find the next mistake and misperception, which leads to more scrutiny. Like, if I go to a bar, even if I'm not drinking, who's to say that a source isn't going to say that I was doing something I shouldn't have been doing? So it's not only about your own moral compass, but the moral compasses of other people that you don't know."
