Taylor Sings 'Obsessively, Obnoxiously'

By Molly McGonigle

In light of all of the troubled pop stars, it's a nice change of pace to have Taylor Swift at the center of the pop world. And to be honest, with her sunny and friendly disposition and heartfelt songs it's hard not to get wrapped up in Taylor mania. In the latest issue of Marie Claire, Swift talks about fulfilling her destiny as a musician, the future, and being a fanatical hugger.

On her lifelong goal to be a singer:

"I have been singing randomly, obsessively, obnoxiously for as long as I can remember."