Taylor Swift's Bedside Manners

In a cover story for the August issue of Glamour (on sale July 7), Taylor Swift opens up about her fan nightmares, her type of man, and how she's probably reading all those fan comments you surreptitiously post on her MySpace page. Click through to see some highlights, then check out the interview here.

On having nightmares only a pop-country princess' subconscious could conjure:

"I get really restless when I haven't worked for a day and a half. I have a recurring dream that people are lined up next to my bed, waiting for autographs and taking pictures of me!"