The Situation: 'I never refuse a picture'

By Michelle Lanz

The GTL team are back for a new season of "Jersey Shore," and to kick it all off, our favorite guidos posed for a chest-baring shoot for Interview magazine. Click through to see what The Situation, Vinny, Pauly D and Ronnie have to say about their fans, being Italian and who they idolize.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino on how he reacts to crazed fans:

"I've always gotten female attention. Now the only way I can describe it is that it's like The Beatles. At a club appearance, it's insane that people are chasing me and fighting bodyguards, and girls are crying and screaming. People are always asking for a picture. I never refuse a picture. I shake hands; I kiss every cheek. I love all my fans. I love every minute. I give everybody a chance."