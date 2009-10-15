"Twilight" Vamps Get Cozy

By Dana Flax

Break out those Christmas lists, y'all! In addition to feeble prey, staying up late and sparkling in the sun, vampires love them some chunky knit sweaters, according to a photo shoot in the new issue of SELF (on stands Oct. 20)! Click through to see the "Twilight" kids all cozy in cable knits, and then check out more at Self.com.

Photos: See more photos from the Twilight fashion shoot

Ashley Green (who plays Alice Cullen in "Twilight") believes in the mystical power of fab accessories:

"Classic meets sexy is the style I like. I spice up simple clothes with a great purse or shoes."

Or striped knit leg warmers, apparently.