Vanessa on Zac: 'We got lucky'

By Molly McGonigle

Moving beyond her recent Disney years full of singing and scandal, Vanessa Hudgens is ready to grow up. And with a new part playing Mimi in the musical "Rent," Hudgens seems to be doing just that. Hudgens sits down with Glamour and dishes on transitioning to more serious roles, being awkward, and her relationship with fellow Disney prodigal, Zac Efron.

On transitioning into more adult roles:

"Before 'High School Musical,' I wanted to be a nitty-gritty actress. And 'High School Musical' came along, and I was like, 'Oh my God, fun!' But the more we did it, the more prude I became ... When I am around kids and they come up to me, of course I am going to act a certain way, but at the end of the day, I'm doing this for myself. I'm going to be doing movies kids can't watch."

