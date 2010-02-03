Victoria Beckham: "I'm Not A Supermodel"
By Michelle Lanz
To most people, Victoria "Posh" Beckham, with her ultra-thin frame and couture-heavy wardrobe, is considered anything but laid back. But soccer star David Beckham's wifey shows off her softer side in a candid new interview with Glamour magazine. Click through for an excerpt from the interview and be sure to check out the entire story on newsstands Feb. 9:
On her spare time:
"I travel a fair amount, and when I'm here in L.A., everything revolves around the kids. So if I'm not working, I go to the school and help serve lunches to the children. They just love that. It's like, Oh, there's Mummy serving me!"
