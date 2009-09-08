The Secret to Being Victoria Beckham

By Melissa Hunter

Victoria Beckham sat down with Elle for the newest issue (on newsstands Sept. 15) and opened up on the standard talking points: David Beckham, her personal style, and her boobs (naturally). All the while, she posed in a glammed-up 1960s photo shoot.

Just an average day for the model-singer-fashionista-entrepeneur-and-other-job-titles-I've-failed-to-think-of. Click through to see photos and quotes from the article, and see more on Elle's Web site.

On coming to America (with David Beckham, not Eddie Murphy):

"You know, I love America. It's such a positive country. When people say to me, 'How long did it take for you to adjust? Poor you, it must've been really difficult' Poor me? I'm living in Beverly Hills. I'm very, very lucky. I wake up every morning and I recognize that I'm blessed."