J.Lo Defends Her Glittery Catsuit, Denies Diva Behavior

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Lopez spent Saturday enjoying some quality time with 2-year-old twins Max and Emme on a sunset cruise around Miami. Makeup-free and with her hair pulled back in a casual bun, she looked relaxed and contented. And that's the same impression she's giving off during her promotional push for her forthcoming rom-com, "The Back-up Plan." In new interviews with the Advocate and the New York Daily News, Mrs. Marc Anthony discusses her diva reputation, how she would react if one of her kids were gay, the rumors about her love life and why she was encased in a glittery catsuit on New Year's Eve. Click through for highlights ...