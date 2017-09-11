Jonathan Rhys Meyers has made headlines yet again for appearing intoxicated.

This time the "Tudors" actor was at a Dublin airport, where photos were taken of the 40-year-old with a police officer, after being denied access to board his flight. His wife, Mara Lane, defended her husband — who has had a well-publicized battle with alcoholism — in a lengthy Instagram post, where she opened up about her recent miscarriage.

Joe Pepler / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

"With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these," she wrote.

Mara went on to explain that Jonathan's depression from "past abuse" -- as well as the alcoholism "he was born with" is a real concern -- and that he often takes two steps forward and one step back when it comes to his progress. However, she called her husband "the strongest person I know."

She also provided an update on the status of the father of their 10-month-old son, Wolf. "He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period," she explained.

Jonathan has sought treatment numerous times before, checking into rehab in 2005, 2007 and 2009. When photos surfaced of him drinking from a bottle of vodka in 2015, he called it a minor relapse and apologized.

"I am on the mend and thank well wishers and sorry for my disheveled appearance as I was on my way home from a friends and had not changed I feel I made a mistake and feel quite embarrassed but this was just a blip in my recovery otherwise I'm living a healthy life. Love and blessings," he captioned a now-deleted Instagram post.

With Jonathan's struggles being so public — and trying on his family — naturally Mara was confused why someone would take photos of her him in the throws of this disease. However, she said that she doesn't hold any ill will towards this unknown person.

"I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok," she wrote of the pictures that appeared in The Mirror. "We forgive you."