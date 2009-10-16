Just Wondering: What's LiLo been so busy with

By Alex Blagg and Melissa Hunter

Today a Los Angeles judge extended Lindsay Lohan's three-year probation for yet another year after her lawyers argued that the troubled starlet has been "too busy with work" to complete her court-mandated substance abuse program

Being that Lindsay is a celebrity, when she "works," we all tend to know about it. And since the last time she clocked in at a movie theater near us was the "I Know Who Killed Me" back in 2007, it would seem that the daily grind isn't really what's keeping the poor girl busy. Here is, in our estimation as casual observers of the celebrity news media circus, what Lindsay has really been doing with her time instead of getting help for her problems with drugs and alcohol.