Kate Hudson and her son, Ryder Robinson, are matching with their identical haircuts.

Splash News

In a new Instagram post, Ryder, 13, appears to be sitting on Kate's lap as they both look off into the distance. He has his arm around her and looks very much at peace with the fact that he and his mom literally have the exact same buzz cut.

❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

In late July, the 38-year-old shocked people when she shaved her long, blonde locks for a role in the movie, "Sister." The movie is being directed by singer/songwriter Sia and is based off a one-page short story she wrote. It also stars Sia's pal Maddie Ziegler, who has appeared in music videos and on-stage performances with the "Cheap Thrills" singer. The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star joins a long list of actresses who have shaved their head for a role, including Demi Moore, Anne Hathaway and Angelina Jolie.

Ryder must have cut his hair sometime over the summer as well, in late June he had slightly longer hair, as evidenced by his mom's Instagram. But the next time she shared a photo of him, dirt biking at the end of July, he appeared to have gotten a summer buzz.

We at it again 🙌 #DirtBikeRyders A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

The single mom, who also has son Bingham, 6, has always been extremely close with her oldest son. "He's a great kid, I love him so much," she said in 2016. "They're your kids and you love them and then you can't stand them sometimes — it's just the truth."

Kate has never sugarcoated the details of motherhood and the struggles of doing it without a partner.

"Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children…" she wrote in an essay for InStyle. "Even as I write this, I am traveling for a week away from my children to promote my book, 'Pretty Happy,' and I'm so happy to have some time to myself and excited to have this experience."

However, as soon as the proud working mom separated from her boys, it gets tough. She wrote in the essay, "There's this tight, pulling sensation that never goes away that it comes at the cost of missing a week of my children's lives, and it aches."