Keep A Child Alive 6th Annual Black Ball
Celebrities like hot couple Gabriel Aubry and Halle Berry recently gathered at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York for the Keep A Child Alive Annual Black Ball. The star-studded event, which was co-hosted by Alicia Keys and mom-to-be Padma Lakshmi, benefited children living with HIV/AIDS in Africa and India. Click through to see who else attended this exceptional event.
