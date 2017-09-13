Kelly Clarkson will never be pregnant again if she has anything to say about it.

The singer opened up about preventing future pregnancies on KTU's Cubby and Carolina in the Morning on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Of her own prevention, she told the hosts, "Oh God, those tubes are gone!"

Kelly has had two difficult pregnancies with daughter River Rose, 3, and Remington Alexander, 17, months and isn't interested in going through that again. "We're both fixed in our own ways," she shared about her and her husband of four years, Brandon Blackstock. "Yet still we'll probably get pregnant again somehow."

While she was pregnant with Remington she explained that she suffered from constant sickness. "I have to get IVs and fluids because I get so dehydrated. It's really bad," she told CBS' 'This Morning.' It was similar to how she was when pregnant with River, as she told Ellen DeGeneres, "I vomit a good dozen times a day. It's, like, bad."

The 35-year-old said she feels guilty having such ease in getting pregnant when her friends struggle, but is clear that it "can't happen again."

Brandon, who has two other children with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, Seth and Savannah, was told during Kelly's last pregnancy that a vasectomy was required of him. "I was like, 'You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again,'" she recalled in an interview on "The Jenny McCarthy Show."

By limiting herself to what she knows she can handle, the "American Idol" winner will make her ultimate goal a little easier. In 2015, when River was about six months old, she told People Magazine, "I guess the biggest success I want is that whenever I die, people will say, 'She was so successful as a mother and as a wife.' That's kind of a big goal."