It's been almost a year since Kim Kardashian West was robbed in Paris. Last October, the reality star was robbed at gunpoint in a Parisian hotel and masked men made off with around 5 million dollars in jewelry.

BACKGRID

But, as Kim says in the new issue of Allure, she wasn't afraid of getting robbed when she went to the City of Lights last year. Instead, she was terrified of a terrorist attack. She says she was having extreme anxiety, and even went to see a therapist about it. Her daughter North could tell her mom was nervous and did her best to calm her down.

"She gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it — like fake little plastic jewels — and she was like, 'Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris,'" Kim told the magazine, explaining that she takes it everywhere. "To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry."

While obviously this gift is of extreme importance to Kim, she does admit that she tries to downplay gift giving in her house in an attempt to keep her children from getting too spoiled."We don't do gifts," the 36-year-old explains. "[Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible."

She's even applied this concept in her own life. "I don't like presents anymore," the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star says. "We just did absolutely nothing [for our anniversary]. We spent two days in Santa Barbara, and we slept." Then she remembers: "You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That's what we did."