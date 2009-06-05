"Land of the Lost" Premiere Red-Carpet Report

By Corey Podell and Saryn Chorney

Time to get lost! Will Ferrell and a few ferocious pals have been travelling the globe to promote his new movie "Land of the Lost." The soon-to-be blockbuster hits theaters on June 5, but Wonderwall caught up with the cast and some familiar fans at the Los Angeles premiere last week.

Is Will Ferrell the funniest leading man throughout all of space and time? Perhaps. But more importantly, the actor claims, "The scariest creature in 'Land of the Lost' is ... me."

And the scariest thing he ever ate? "The cornea of a reindeer. After filming that, I immediately got lost for a week and a half," said Ferrell, in reference to his recent stint on "Man Vs. Wild."