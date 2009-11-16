Hot Gossip

Lindsay's Smoky Rendezvous, Bar Tab Boohooing

By Kat Giantis

They say the first step on the road to recovery is admitting you have a problem, but, alas, Lindsay Lohan doesn't seem all that eager to embark on a stroll toward self-control. The increasingly run-down-looking starlet, 23, appears to be partying harder than ever, reportedly pulling several all-nighters in recent days. But her evenings out haven't exactly been nonstop fun. There have apparently been a few awkward moments, too. Keep clicking to find out which funnyman may have been embarrassed to be seen with her ...

