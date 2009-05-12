12 Stars Who Were Lost in the '80s

By Saryn Chorney

When we heard "Top Gun" star Kelly McGillis recently came out as a lesbian, it wasn't her sexuality that shocked us so much as, well, her name altogether. Instead of saying, "What? No way!" we said, "Who? Really? Oh yeah. What happened to her?"

But Kelly's resurgence also made us wonder -- no, not who else is gay -- who else had a major movie role in the '80s, then faded away into obscurity?