Maria Menounos is hoping others planning to undergo brain surgery can take heart from knowing how well the procedure went for her.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The former E! News host had a tumor removed from her brain in June after doctors discovered she had a meningioma.

"This video was taken 24 hours after my brain surgery," she captioned a video on Instagram. "I still can't believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after. It was hard to keep my eyes open bc i was seeing double at this point. I've received so many messages from people saying that my story has helped them, and on my 6 month anniversary I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like. Everyone is different...but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to."

Maria went on to thank her bestie for helping her recover.

"Also want to stress the importance of friends! @allyssawallerce my best friend of 26 years was by my side for months and she fed me this first meal (broth)...," Maria wrote. "It's a journey and you need help so Don't be afraid to ask for it. Forever grateful to alyssa and all my amazing friends who helped me through this!"

After the surgery, Maria recalled what led to her to make an appointment with a neurosurgeon in an interview with People.

"I'd been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches," she told the magazine. "My speech had gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter."

Doctors told her she had a golf-ball sized tumor that needed to be dealt with -- news Maria said she had trouble believing since her mother was battling brain cancer at the time.

The tumor was benign, although the star's doctor told her there was "a six to seven percent chance" it could come back.

Since the surgery, Maria's been vocal about the support she's gotten from her fiance, Keven Undergaro, who proposed in 2016 after the couple had been dating for almost two decades.

WENN

In an Instagram post to her man on his birthday last month, Maria praised Keven as "the most giving, selfless, kindest, smartest, most diversely talented Man I know," adding, "there's nothing beneath you or above you. You are a renaissance man. You are a care giver. You are my best friend," before signing off with, "thank you for almost 20 years of love and devotion. 😘💋❤️."