Countdown: Top 13 Meanest of the Mean Girls
By Melissa Hunter
School's out, kids, and along with saying goodbye to teachers and books, you can also say adios to the mean girls. But in case you care to reminisce over girls who permanently damaged you (read: me) in high school, click through to take a look at the cruelest of cruel chicks of pop culture.
By Melissa Hunter
School's out, kids, and along with saying goodbye to teachers and books, you can also say adios to the mean girls. But in case you care to reminisce over girls who permanently damaged you (read: me) in high school, click through to take a look at the cruelest of cruel chicks of pop culture.