Countdowns

Countdown: Top 13 Meanest of the Mean Girls

Promotional 1 / 15

By Melissa Hunter

School's out, kids, and along with saying goodbye to teachers and books, you can also say adios to the mean girls. But in case you care to reminisce over girls who permanently damaged you (read: me) in high school, click through to take a look at the cruelest of cruel chicks of pop culture.

Up NextGirl Group Drama
Promotional 1 / 15

By Melissa Hunter

School's out, kids, and along with saying goodbye to teachers and books, you can also say adios to the mean girls. But in case you care to reminisce over girls who permanently damaged you (read: me) in high school, click through to take a look at the cruelest of cruel chicks of pop culture.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries