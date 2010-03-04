Memorable Academy Awards Dates

By Melissa Hunter

The Academy Awards red carpet is the veritable coming out ball for high-profile romances, so it's no wonder that a handful of scandalous romances, wacky pairs, and curious couplings have walked this famed carpet. Click through to see the couples that stood the test of time ... in our memories, not in their marriage contracts.

12. John Mayer & Jennifer Aniston

Although she and Mayer had already broken up, Aniston wouldn't dare be the "sad and alone" girl on the red carpet in 2009. Especially with Angelina and Brad only a few steps away. So she brought Mr. Mayer as her escort, sparking reconciliation rumors. But Mayer put those to bed (along with many other ladies) with his endless overshares. No showdown between Mayerston and Brangelina, but I'm pretty sure Brangie woulda wiped the floor with those two.