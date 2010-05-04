Top 12 Mexican Hotties
By Melissa Hunter
Happy Cinco de Mayo! While Americans nationwide throw back margaritas to demonstrate our love of
tequila binges our neighbor to the South, we take a moment to celebrate Mexican/Mexican-American celebs of the muy caliente variety.
12. Jessica Alba
While she's posed on too many Maxim covers to count, we're keeping this sexy blockbuster-baiting Latina toward the bottom of the list given that only her father's side of the family is Mexican and her perma-pout is not terribly festive.
