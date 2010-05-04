Top 12 Mexican Hotties

By Melissa Hunter

Happy Cinco de Mayo! While Americans nationwide throw back margaritas to demonstrate our love of tequila binges our neighbor to the South, we take a moment to celebrate Mexican/Mexican-American celebs of the muy caliente variety.

12. Jessica Alba

While she's posed on too many Maxim covers to count, we're keeping this sexy blockbuster-baiting Latina toward the bottom of the list given that only her father's side of the family is Mexican and her perma-pout is not terribly festive.