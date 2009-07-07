Michael Jackson Memorial Service
Thousands of fans descended on the Staples Center in Los Angeles to attend a public memorial service for the late King of Pop. The event was scheduled to feature appearances by Mariah Carey, Usher, John Mayer, Jennifer Hudson, Kobe Bryant and a host of other guests. Click through to see celeb pics and stay tuned as we continue to update the gallery with more images.
