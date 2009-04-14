Shortlist: Michael Jackson's Auction Halted
An auction of Michael Jackson's wacky memorabilia from Neverland Ranch has been stopped by the singer's production company. If you pooled your pennies for that airbrushed portrait of MJ as Peter Pan, tough luck. (The Insider)
Photos: check out items from Michael Jackson's Neverland fire sale.
