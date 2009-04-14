The Shortlist

Shortlist: Michael Jackson's Auction Halted

SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI / Invision/AP 1 / 5

An auction of Michael Jackson's wacky memorabilia from Neverland Ranch has been stopped by the singer's production company. If you pooled your pennies for that airbrushed portrait of MJ as Peter Pan, tough luck. (The Insider)

Photos: check out items from Michael Jackson's Neverland fire sale.

Up NextHoly Rollers
SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI / Invision/AP 1 / 5

An auction of Michael Jackson's wacky memorabilia from Neverland Ranch has been stopped by the singer's production company. If you pooled your pennies for that airbrushed portrait of MJ as Peter Pan, tough luck. (The Insider)

Photos: check out items from Michael Jackson's Neverland fire sale.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries