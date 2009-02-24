Missing In Oscars Action
George Clooney, AGE: Classic HEIGHT: Tall HAIR: Dark EYES: Handsome LAST SEEN: Touring the African nation of Chad before his upcoming meeting with Obama regarding Darfur. Click to see what other stars were most conspicuously absent from the Oscars!
