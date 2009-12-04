Famous Mistresses

By Wonderwall Editors

Arnold's not the only one in the doghouse. Quite a few famous men have been caught two-timing their wives with other women. Have a look at pop culture's most notorious other women... that we know of.

Once the news broke of Arnold Schwarzenegger's alleged affair and love child, the world couldn't wait to see what the other woman looked like. It took less than 24 hours for the photos to hit the Web and reveal that Mildred "Patty" Baena, a 50-year-old who worked as a housekeeper in the Schwarzenegger home for more than 20 years -- looked just a bit like Arnold himself. Maria Shriver said learning of the affair was "heartbreaking."

