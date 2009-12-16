Mommy Talk: Kendra's 'Perfect Baby'; SJP's 'Un-Identical' Twins

By Kat Giantis

Kendra Wilkinson's bouncing baby boy barely had time to enjoy his first burp before making his national debut. Less than a week after leaving the womb, Hank Randall Baskett IV cuddles with his giggly former Playboy-posing mom on the cover of this week's OK!, which serves up more details than you probably wanted to know about his arrival at 12:37 a.m. on Dec. 11 after an extended labor. "I was induced early in the morning," she told the mag from her Indiana hospital room. "Then it was wait, wait, wait. I was experiencing contractions throughout the day, and I was anxious. I kept checking the monitor every second, like, 'Is it happening yet?'" Kendra, who fesses up that she ate "a whole batch of brownies" to calm her nerves before heading to the hospital, ended up delivering the 9-pound, 5-ounce tot by C-section. Not that she minds ditching her original natural childbirth plan. "I have labor brain," laughs the onetime Hef-dating reality blonde. "I forgot everything that happened!" But hubby Hank, a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, remembers it all. "I am in straight awe," he says. After little Hank arrived, "I was just in heaven," sighs Kendra. "I just said, 'I love you so much.' I couldn't stop saying 'I love you' ... He's a perfect baby. I'm very, very happy ... I'm 100 percent fulfilled." Click "next" for more rug rat revelations ...