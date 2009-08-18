Most Disappointing Celebrity Playboy and Playgirl Issues

By Melissa Hunter

10. Heidi Montag

Last week, Heidi Montag promoted the release of her hyped spread in Playboy magazine. If you can call it promoting. She was pretty much Hollywood's smutty paperboy ready with a stack of magazines on any red carpet she was allowed on.

Montag seemed more than excited to flaunt her plastic assets for Hef and the gang, however there was a little glitch: She didn't get naked. That's right, everyone's least favorite blonde didn't show off all her manufactured goods. How could you let us down like that, Heidi? We expected more shamelessness from you. And really, without baring all, this is nothing more than a glorified Maxim cover. So in honor of Heidi's no-show, we give you nine more of the most misleading Playboy and Playgirl celebrity photo shoots.