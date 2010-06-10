Most Impressive Comeback Bodies

By Melissa Hunter

Not all celebs are naturally rail thin. In fact, many started out a little, err, hefty. But fortunately for them, Hollywood is carefully staffed with nutritionists, personal trainers and organic chefs to get them super-svelte when the time comes. The time being, of course, their requisite "How I Lost X Pounds" People cover. Take a look at some stars who have most jaw-droppingly slimmed down (stomach staples don't count, sorry, Star Jones).

10. America Ferrera

America got her big breaks being the big girl (relatively speaking) in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and "Real Women Have Curves." And now that she's finished with "Ugly Betty," she may rid her dowdy girl typecast entirely.