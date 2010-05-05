Mother's Day Gift Guide 2010

By Dana Flax

Love that mom of yours, but loathe the idea of scouring for a Mother's Day gift? Have no fear, Wonderwall has you covered with the finest gifts for every kind of mom ever (it's a fact!). Plus, all of the items are available online, so you can do all your shopping in the comfort of your undies.

For the sentimental mom:

Does your mom save creepy things like your first tooth, you know, just for a rainy day? If so, get her the Just Between Us mommy/daughter journal or Twelve Ways You Made a Difference scrapbook, both designed especially for extra-sentimental moms like yours. Just beware of the weepiness when you hand her such a truly thoughtful gift ...